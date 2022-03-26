(STACKER) — Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in Syracuse, NY, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

In Syracuse, the annual mean wage is $54,890 or 2.5% lower than national mean of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation makes $26,790. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50 Home appliance repairers Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $33,540

#14 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 30 National Annual mean salary: $43,810

Employment: 27,640

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($24,120) Logan, UT-ID ($26,320) Lynchburg, VA ($27,640)

Job description: Repair, adjust, or install all types of electric or gas household appliances, such as refrigerators, washers, dryers, and ovens.

#49 Orderlies Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $33,530

#90 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 110 National Annual mean salary: $31,780

Employment: 43,570

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay: Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC ($22,440) Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($22,810) Jackson, MS ($22,850)

Job description: Transport patients to areas such as operating rooms or x-ray rooms using wheelchairs, stretchers, or moveable beds. May maintain stocks of supplies or clean and transport equipment. Psychiatric orderlies are included in Psychiatric Aides.

#48 Library technicians Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $33,440

#106 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 370 National Annual mean salary: $39,630

Employment: 89,070

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with lowest average pay: Twin Falls, ID ($19,270) Jonesboro, AR ($23,470) Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($24,420)

Job description: Assist librarians by helping readers in the use of library catalogs, databases, and indexes to locate books and other materials; and by answering questions that require only brief consultation of standard reference. Compile records; sort and shelve books or other media; remove or repair damaged books or other media; register patrons; and check materials in and out of the circulation process. Replace materials in shelving area (stacks) or files. Includes bookmobile drivers who assist with providing services in mobile libraries.

#47 Tellers Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $33,420

#249 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 740 National Annual mean salary: $32,960

Employment: 423,570

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay: Lawton, OK ($25,350) Abilene, TX ($25,860) Las Cruces, NM ($25,970)

Job description: Receive and pay out money. Keep records of money and negotiable instruments involved in a financial institution’s various transactions.

#46 Switchboard operators, including answering service Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $33,260

#141 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 80 National Annual mean salary: $33,980

Employment: 59,270

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay: Alexandria, LA ($20,580) Lawton, OK ($21,710) Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($22,090)

Job description: Operate telephone business systems equipment or switchboards to relay incoming, outgoing, and interoffice calls. May supply information to callers and record messages.

#45 Tire repairers and changers Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $32,830

#215 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available National Annual mean salary: $31,790

Employment: 98,560

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay: Monroe, LA ($20,890) Terre Haute, IN ($21,540) Champaign-Urbana, IL ($22,830)

Job description: Repair and replace tires.

#44 Landscaping and groundskeeping workers Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $32,800

#235 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,140 National Annual mean salary: $33,800

Employment: 872,370

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($22,780) El Paso, TX ($23,330) Charleston, WV ($23,500)

Job description: Landscape or maintain grounds of property using hand or power tools or equipment. Workers typically perform a variety of tasks, which may include any combination of the following: sod laying, mowing, trimming, planting, watering, fertilizing, digging, raking, sprinkler installation, and installation of mortarless segmental concrete masonry wall units.

#43 Ophthalmic laboratory technicians Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $32,770

#26 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 160 National Annual mean salary: $36,640

Employment: 26,140

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay: New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($23,270) El Paso, TX ($24,790) Lafayette, LA ($25,710)

Job description: Cut, grind, and polish eyeglasses, contact lenses, or other precision optical elements. Assemble and mount lenses into frames or process other optical elements. Includes precision lens polishers or grinders, centerer-edgers, and lens mounters.

#41 (tie) Data entry keyers Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $32,750

#109 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 310 National Annual mean salary: $35,850

Employment: 151,520

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay: El Paso, TX ($22,580) Laredo, TX ($23,940) Las Cruces, NM ($24,280)

Job description: Operate data entry device, such as keyboard or photo composing perforator. Duties may include verifying data and preparing materials for printing.

#41 (tie) Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $32,750

#175 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 60 National Annual mean salary: $30,140

Employment: 293,910

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Rocky Mount, NC ($19,550) Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($20,610) Las Cruces, NM ($21,540)

Job description: Manually plant, cultivate, and harvest vegetables, fruits, nuts, horticultural specialties, and field crops. Use hand tools, such as shovels, trowels, hoes, tampers, pruning hooks, shears, and knives. Duties may include tilling soil and applying fertilizers; transplanting, weeding, thinning, or pruning crops; applying pesticides; or cleaning, grading, sorting, packing, and loading harvested products. May construct trellises, repair fences and farm buildings, or participate in irrigation activities.

#40 Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $32,450

#349 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 900 National Annual mean salary: $26,300

Employment: 374,940

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Monroe, LA ($18,090) Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100) McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240)

Job description: Facilitate food service. Clean tables; remove dirty dishes; replace soiled table linens; set tables; replenish supply of clean linens, silverware, glassware, and dishes; supply service bar with food; and serve items such as water, condiments, and coffee to patrons.

#39 Order clerks Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $32,430

#53 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 140 National Annual mean salary: $37,660

Employment: 119,640

Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

Metros with lowest average pay: El Paso, TX ($23,580) Wichita Falls, TX ($23,900) Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA ($25,930)

Job description: Receive and process incoming orders for materials, merchandise, classified ads, or services such as repairs, installations, or rental of facilities. Generally receives orders via mail, phone, fax, or other electronic means. Duties include informing customers of receipt, prices, shipping dates, and delays; preparing contracts; and handling complaints.

#38 Sawing machine setters, operators, and tenders, wood Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $32,310

#55 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available National Annual mean salary: $33,290

Employment: 48,400

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay: El Paso, TX ($17,700) Dothan, AL ($22,000) Austin-Round Rock, TX ($22,360)

Job description: Set up, operate, or tend wood sawing machines. May operate computer numerically controlled (CNC) equipment. Includes lead sawyers.

#37 Automotive and watercraft service attendants Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $31,800

#260 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 80 National Annual mean salary: $28,150

Employment: 112,750

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Valdosta, GA ($21,570) Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA ($21,740) La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($21,950)

Job description: Service automobiles, buses, trucks, boats, and other automotive or marine vehicles with fuel, lubricants, and accessories. Collect payment for services and supplies. May lubricate vehicle, change motor oil, refill antifreeze, or replace lights or other accessories, such as windshield wiper blades or fan belts. May repair or replace tires.

#36 Retail salespersons Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $31,780

#273 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 7,820 National Annual mean salary: $30,940

Employment: 3,659,670

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Albany, GA ($22,740) Hinesville, GA ($23,640) Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,660)

Job description: Sell merchandise, such as furniture, motor vehicles, appliances, or apparel to consumers.

#35 Physical therapist aides Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $31,720

#128 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 40 National Annual mean salary: $30,110

Employment: 45,790

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay: Fort Wayne, IN ($19,710) Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($20,200) Montgomery, AL ($20,390)

Job description: Under close supervision of a physical therapist or physical therapy assistant, perform only delegated, selected, or routine tasks in specific situations. These duties include preparing the patient and the treatment area.

#34 Cleaners of vehicles and equipment Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $31,630

#316 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 700 National Annual mean salary: $29,400

Employment: 341,660

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($20,280) Albany, GA ($20,850) Dalton, GA ($20,890)

Job description: Wash or otherwise clean vehicles, machinery, and other equipment. Use such materials as water, cleaning agents, brushes, cloths, and hoses.

#33 Packers and packagers, hand Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $31,560

#307 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 250 National Annual mean salary: $29,270

Employment: 599,270

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Wichita Falls, TX ($18,740) Casper, WY ($19,850) Johnstown, PA ($19,920)

Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.

#32 Stockers and order fillers Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $31,430

#273 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 4,420 National Annual mean salary: $31,010

Employment: 2,210,960

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay: Fond du Lac, WI ($23,990) Monroe, LA ($24,240) Florence, SC ($24,420)

Job description: Receive, store, and issue merchandise, materials, equipment, and other items from stockroom, warehouse, or storage yard to fill shelves, racks, tables, or customers’ orders. May operate power equipment to fill orders. May mark prices on merchandise and set up sales displays.

#31 Animal caretakers Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $31,320

#303 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 410 National Annual mean salary: $28,380

Employment: 193,660

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay: Morristown, TN ($18,810) Greenville, NC ($20,320) Twin Falls, ID ($20,580)

Job description: Feed, water, groom, bathe, exercise, or otherwise provide care to promote and maintain the well-being of pets and other animals that are not raised for consumption, such as dogs, cats, race horses, ornamental fish or birds, zoo animals, and mice. Work in settings such as kennels, animal shelters, zoos, circuses, and aquariums. May keep records of feedings, treatments, and animals received or discharged. May clean, disinfect, and repair cages, pens, or fish tanks.

#30 Helpers–carpenters Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $31,270

#34 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available National Annual mean salary: $35,360

Employment: 30,900

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC ($21,250) Sioux Falls, SD ($23,260) Tallahassee, FL ($24,740)

Job description: Help carpenters by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include using, supplying, or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work area and equipment.

#29 Parking attendants Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $31,200

#165 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 90 National Annual mean salary: $27,910

Employment: 123,790

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Lake Charles, LA ($19,840) Huntsville, AL ($19,910) Auburn-Opelika, AL ($20,000)

Job description: Park vehicles or issue tickets for customers in a parking lot or garage. May park or tend vehicles in environments such as a car dealership or rental car facility. May collect fee.

#28 Bakers Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $31,150

#208 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 420 National Annual mean salary: $31,060

Employment: 168,890

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Sherman-Denison, TX ($21,310) Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560) St. George, UT ($22,110)

Job description: Mix and bake ingredients to produce breads, rolls, cookies, cakes, pies, pastries, or other baked goods.

#27 Library assistants, clerical Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $31,120

#163 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 340 National Annual mean salary: $30,740

Employment: 84,560

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay: Rocky Mount, NC ($20,080) Corpus Christi, TX ($20,520) Akron, OH ($20,530)

Job description: Compile records, and sort, shelve, issue, and receive library materials such as books, electronic media, pictures, cards, slides and microfilm. Locate library materials for loan and replace material in shelving area, stacks, or files according to identification number and title. Register patrons to permit them to borrow books, periodicals, and other library materials.

#26 Teaching assistants, except postsecondary Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $31,000

#276 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,960 National Annual mean salary: $30,630

Employment: 1,272,840

Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

Metros with lowest average pay: Alexandria, LA ($17,810) Gadsden, AL ($18,110) Hammond, LA ($18,740)

Job description: Assist a preschool, elementary, middle, or secondary school teacher with instructional duties. Serve in a position for which a teacher has primary responsibility for the design and implementation of educational programs and services.

#25 Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $30,830

#170 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 160 National Annual mean salary: $30,980

Employment: 98,810

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay: Johnstown, PA ($19,580) Tyler, TX ($20,460) Cleveland, TN ($20,690)

Job description: Feed, water, and examine pets and other nonfarm animals for signs of illness, disease, or injury in laboratories and animal hospitals and clinics. Clean and disinfect cages and work areas, and sterilize laboratory and surgical equipment. May provide routine postoperative care, administer medication orally or topically, or prepare samples for laboratory examination under the supervision of veterinary or laboratory animal technologists or technicians, veterinarians, or scientists.

#24 Pharmacy aides Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $30,690

#80 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 120 National Annual mean salary: $32,250

Employment: 38,900

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay: Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($20,300) Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($21,220) Grand Island, NE ($21,360)

Job description: Record drugs delivered to the pharmacy, store incoming merchandise, and inform the supervisor of stock needs. May operate cash register and accept prescriptions for filling.

#23 Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $30,600

#246 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 5,180 National Annual mean salary: $31,410

Employment: 1,990,510

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Monroe, LA ($21,200) Sumter, SC ($21,400) Dothan, AL ($21,670)

Job description: Keep buildings in clean and orderly condition. Perform heavy cleaning duties, such as cleaning floors, shampooing rugs, washing walls and glass, and removing rubbish. Duties may include tending furnace and boiler, performing routine maintenance activities, notifying management of need for repairs, and cleaning snow or debris from sidewalk.

#22 Laundry and dry-cleaning workers Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $30,380

#318 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 400 National Annual mean salary: $26,600

Employment: 179,890

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060) Warner Robins, GA ($18,580) Rome, GA ($19,050)

Job description: Operate or tend washing or dry-cleaning machines to wash or dry-clean industrial or household articles, such as cloth garments, suede, leather, furs, blankets, draperies, linens, rugs, and carpets. Includes spotters and dyers of these articles.

#21 Couriers and messengers Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $30,350

#115 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 150 National Annual mean salary: $33,010

Employment: 70,700

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay: Tuscaloosa, AL ($19,770) Monroe, LA ($21,160) Lawton, OK ($21,380)

Job description: Pick up and deliver messages, documents, packages, and other items between offices or departments within an establishment or directly to other business concerns, traveling by foot, bicycle, motorcycle, automobile, or public conveyance.

#20 Cooks, restaurant Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $30,090

#276 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,740 National Annual mean salary: $29,530

Employment: 1,109,650

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590) Laredo, TX ($21,000) Gadsden, AL ($21,540)

Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.

#19 Crossing guards and flaggers Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $29,920

#77 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 160 National Annual mean salary: $34,220

Employment: 85,050

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Killeen-Temple, TX ($20,210) Jackson, MS ($20,610) El Paso, TX ($21,020)

Job description: Guide or control vehicular or pedestrian traffic at such places as streets, schools, railroad crossings, or construction sites.

#18 Baggage porters and bellhops Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $29,880

#65 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 40 National Annual mean salary: $29,060

Employment: 28,440

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay: Greensboro-High Point, NC ($19,580) Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($19,920) Baton Rouge, LA ($19,940)

Job description: Handle baggage for travelers at transportation terminals or for guests at hotels or similar establishments.

#17 Food batchmakers Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $29,630

#41 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 180 National Annual mean salary: $34,970

Employment: 153,270

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay: San Angelo, TX ($18,770) Hammond, LA ($20,450) Tyler, TX ($21,070)

Job description: Set up and operate equipment that mixes or blends ingredients used in the manufacturing of food products. Includes candy makers and cheese makers.

#16 Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $29,240

#315 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 410 National Annual mean salary: $26,900

Employment: 222,550

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay: Decatur, AL ($18,020) Dalton, GA ($18,450) Monroe, LA ($18,500)

Job description: Accommodate hotel, motel, and resort patrons by registering and assigning rooms to guests, issuing room keys or cards, transmitting and receiving messages, keeping records of occupied rooms and guests’ accounts, making and confirming reservations, and presenting statements to and collecting payments from departing guests.

#15 Cooks, short order Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $29,160

#176 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available National Annual mean salary: $27,030

Employment: 123,350

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Laredo, TX ($18,660) Gainesville, GA ($18,740) Mobile, AL ($18,820)

Job description: Prepare and cook to order a variety of foods that require only a short preparation time. May take orders from customers and serve patrons at counters or tables.

#14 Childcare workers Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $29,060

#310 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,510 National Annual mean salary: $26,790

Employment: 494,360

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay: Rome, GA ($17,330) Dothan, AL ($18,370) Warner Robins, GA ($18,440)

Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.

#13 Sewing machine operators Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $28,920

#104 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 60 National Annual mean salary: $29,420

Employment: 116,520

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: El Paso, TX ($18,940) McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($21,950) Wichita Falls, TX ($22,070)

Job description: Operate or tend sewing machines to join, reinforce, decorate, or perform related sewing operations in the manufacture of garment or non-garment products.

#12 Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $28,810

#131 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 340 National Annual mean salary: $26,390

Employment: 95,600

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Tulsa, OK ($18,650) Appleton, WI ($18,760) Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC ($18,930)

Job description: Assist patrons at entertainment events by performing duties, such as collecting admission tickets and passes from patrons, assisting in finding seats, searching for lost articles, and helping patrons locate such facilities as restrooms and telephones.

#11 Maids and housekeeping cleaners Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $28,610

#299 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,180 National Annual mean salary: $28,010

Employment: 795,590

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Monroe, LA ($18,460) Valdosta, GA ($18,730) Alexandria, LA ($19,070)

Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.

#10 Fast food and counter workers Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $28,320

#331 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 6,900 National Annual mean salary: $24,540

Employment: 3,450,120

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Dothan, AL ($18,690) Mobile, AL ($18,750) Montgomery, AL ($18,780)

Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

#9 Manicurists and pedicurists Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $28,110

#64 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available National Annual mean salary: $29,010

Employment: 73,010

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with lowest average pay: York-Hanover, PA ($18,440) Fort Wayne, IN ($18,880) Akron, OH ($19,540)

Job description: Clean and shape customers’ fingernails and toenails. May polish or decorate nails.

#8 Cooks, fast food Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $27,880

#258 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available National Annual mean salary: $24,300

Employment: 544,420

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Altoona, PA ($17,660) Johnson City, TN ($17,700) Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900)

Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.

#7 Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $27,860

#157 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 350 National Annual mean salary: $27,050

Employment: 113,150

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Montgomery, AL ($17,440) Athens-Clarke County, GA ($17,790) Sheboygan, WI ($17,940)

Job description: Monitor recreational areas, such as pools, beaches, or ski slopes, to provide assistance and protection to participants.

#6 Amusement and recreation attendants Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $27,790

#264 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 450 National Annual mean salary: $25,610

Employment: 248,190

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040) Lynchburg, VA ($18,600) Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650)

Job description: Perform a variety of attending duties at amusement or recreation facility. May schedule use of recreation facilities, maintain and provide equipment to participants of sporting events or recreational pursuits, or operate amusement concessions and rides.

#5 Food preparation workers Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $27,580

#266 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,410 National Annual mean salary: $26,820

Employment: 793,590

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Hammond, LA ($18,290) Morristown, TN ($18,550) Monroe, LA ($19,010)

Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.

#4 Dishwashers Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $27,320

#310 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 820 National Annual mean salary: $25,600

Employment: 395,660

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,490) Fond du Lac, WI ($18,400) Muncie, IN ($18,550)

Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.

#3 Food servers, nonrestaurant Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $26,960

#224 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 610 National Annual mean salary: $27,460

Employment: 254,650

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Decatur, AL ($18,460) Enid, OK ($18,780) Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960)

Job description: Serve food to individuals outside of a restaurant environment, such as in hotel rooms, hospital rooms, residential care facilities, or cars.

#2 Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop Syracuse, NY Annual mean salary: $26,820

#287 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 490 National Annual mean salary: $24,800

Employment: 316,700

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay: Decatur, AL ($17,940) Gadsden, AL ($18,150) New Bern, NC ($18,190)

Job description: Welcome patrons, seat them at tables or in lounge, and help ensure quality of facilities and service.