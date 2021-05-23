Lowville man arrested after allegedly sneaking drugs and other contraband into Oneida County Jail

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police are investigating a tip that a food service worker at Oneida County Jail was transporting contraband into the facility.

During the initial investigation, police say the worker in question was identified as Shawn M. Stevens, 41 of Lowville, NY. According to police, Stevens was found to have packets of heroin, a hypodermic needle and spoon, multiple Suboxone strips and tablets, marijuana, and match boxes in his possession.

Police say this bundle of items was processed by the Forensic Investigation Unit, and the Criminal Investigation Unit along with the Narcotics Unit conducted further investigation.

According to police, Stevens was arrested on one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree with intent to sell, and promotion of prison contraband in the first degree. Both charges are classified as felonies.

Stevens is being held at the Oneida County Jail awaiting arraignment at the Oneida County CAP court.