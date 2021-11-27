Loyal customers support local on Small Business Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– What started as a pregnancy craving for Scria Saguto has now become a monthly occasion for one of Sweet on Chocolate’s most loyal customers.

“I try to come here as much as I can,” Saguto said. “I have four kids so they love the chocolates.”

She made sure to stop in, not just for the caramels, but to support local on Small Business Saturday.

“Small businesses, you know they got hurt with COVID so I think it’s really nice to support them,” she said.

And the convenience of shopping local is what draws downtown neighbor Anthony Phan through the door week after week.

“I think supporting small businesses is really important especially right now like we’re still in the post-pandemic surge, businesses are still recovering and I’d rather keep my money local because I know it’s gonna help people around me and the businesses stay here,” Phan said.

The owner, Adam Mazzoni said #SmallBusinessSaturday is important today and every day of the year because you’re keeping your money local and supporting your neighbors.



With the holiday season upon us, it’s now Sweet on Chocolate’s busiest time of year and their most popular sweet treat is their truffles.

“This is the big one, I would probably say about a third of our sales are generated in the month of December alone,” owner Adam Mazzoni said.

He feels grateful to his customers for helping him grow the business since he took over in 2018, but his favorite part is seeing the smile on their faces when they bite into one of his decadent creations.

“We’re just happy to have you come in the shop if you buy a piece or a pound, we’re just happy that you’re here.” Adam mazzoni, owner-sweet on chocolate

Mazzoni added that while he has felt the impact of supply chain issues and increased prices on raw materials he has not had to increase the prices of his products.