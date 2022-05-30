BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Many businesses were hit hard during the pandemic, some have had to close because they couldn’t get the staff. But one Bar and Grill in Brewerton says business is better than ever.

Dailey’s Pour House was open all Memorial Day Weekend. Owner Kevin Dailey says they were busy almost everyday. He said business has been very good since they had to shut down during the pandemic. “Business has been fantastic and as people come out of the COVID lockdown they just want to get out and be around people and that’s what a neighborhood bar is for.”

Dailey says he’s had very loyal customers and staff. “During COVID we were closed for three months, but the pent up demand when people did come back out we ended up recovering very nicely from the lockdown.” He added, “they went back to work and they wanted to stop and have a cocktail, so to me we came out of COVID like it’s almost like it never happened, because of the clientele from this particular establishment.”

He said all his staff came back except for one person.