Lt. Gov Kathy Hochul attends Empire State Trail ribbon-cutting in Town of DeWitt

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the completion of the pedestrian bridge and sections of the Empire State Trail on Thursday.

Members of the State Department of Transportation joined her for a ribbon cutting to mark the milestone.

This closes one of the largest gaps along the 750-mile project.

“When the governor first announced in 2017 this really bold, audacious idea that we would have a trail — the Empire Trail — going from literally New York City to Albany making a hard left working its way to Buffalo, it was perceived by some as almost impossible,” said Hochul.