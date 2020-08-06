DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the completion of the pedestrian bridge and sections of the Empire State Trail on Thursday.
Members of the State Department of Transportation joined her for a ribbon cutting to mark the milestone.
This closes one of the largest gaps along the 750-mile project.
“When the governor first announced in 2017 this really bold, audacious idea that we would have a trail — the Empire Trail — going from literally New York City to Albany making a hard left working its way to Buffalo, it was perceived by some as almost impossible,” said Hochul.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Lt. Gov Kathy Hochul attends Empire State Trail ribbon-cutting in Town of DeWitt
- Harris to Wolf: Fed agents deployed for political reasons?
- CBP defends ‘express’ deportations, blames migrants, smugglers for exposing Americans to COVID-19
- NY AG files lawsuit to dissolve NRA; NRA files counter lawsuit
- Teaching during COVID-19: How are teachers feeling about going back to school?
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App