Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul hopes to invigorate CNY restaurants for National Tourism Week

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — It’s National Travel and Tourism Week, and while it starts to get safer to travel again, the focus for many upstate cities is to boost visitors both locally and regionally. Many times it starts with food.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul introduced the Hochul 225 Club Challenge. The digital travel guide includes a 225-mile journey between Syracuse, Buffalo, Rochester and Binghamton highlighting mom-and-pop restaurants, corner taverns, hideaway cafes and roadside stands found nowhere else in the country.

The guide includes 20 total signature stops, with five in each city, and additional suggestions known as “side dishes” to continue exploring.

“I think this is the way we’re going to do this, we’re going to work together as a region, ya know upstate New York we were knocked down for a long time. I remember the days people gave upstate no respect, the industrial past, the harshness when people left us, the population decline and now we’re showing that after this pandemic we’re working together,” Hochul said.

On the Syracuse list is Bull and Bear Roadhouse, Coleman’s Irish Pub, and Doug’s Fish Fry.