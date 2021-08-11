Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul says she can’t wait to return to Syracuse for the fair

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at the state Capitol, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 in Albany, N.Y. Hochul is preparing to take the reins of power after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he would resign from office. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –As Lt. Governor, Kathy Hochul is proud to remind people, she knows Central New York. How could she not, considering she is a graduate of Syracuse University.

“I look forward to returning to Syracuse. It’s a place I know well. It’s a place where I cut my teeth in activism,” Lt. Governor Hochul said.

She makes frequent visits on her tours of the state. Last November, she made the trip to promote early voting by treating poll workers. Last summer, she came by to encourage people to take advantage of reopening businesses struggling through the pandemic.

Four years ago, she visited Cortland to champion the state’s full-ride SUNY scholarship. And of course, she has frequented the New York State Fair.

“I’ve never missed a State Fair. It is one of the joys of being a New Yorker. I’ll go as lL. Governor, which is what I’ll be when the State Fair starts, or as Governor,” Hochul said.

NewsChannel 9 asked the incoming governor for her message to people worried about the state fair’s crowds during a pandemic, and if she’ll give guidance to students, parents and teachers returning to school since the outgoing governor has said he won’t.

“I understand the concerns, however I want to remind everyone I’m not responsible for the policies in respect to that at this time. I am still Lt. Governor, and there’s one governor at a time in the state of New York” Hochul responded.

She says there’s no person better prepared for the job’s pains and perks.