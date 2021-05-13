Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul visits Fulton, shares plans to revitalize downtown

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul made a stop in Fulton Thursday morning, the city that was awarded $10 million through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

Hochul said that means putting $2 million towards helping expand Oswego Health Essential services. Of that money, $1.5 million will help transform the Nestle building into a mixed use facility, with residential and commercial utility, and manufacturing space as well as a Nestle museum.

Money will also be going to a downtown revitalization fund to help small businesses learn and grow. The lt. governor also laid out plans to improve the streetscape, invest in the arts and transform other vacant properties into new businesses.