Lucien’s Plaza sign falls on 3 cars

(WSYR-TV) — The storefront sign at Lucien’s Plaza came crashing down on three cars on Friday.
It happened around 1 p.m. along South Main Street by Wells Avenue West.
Nobody was injured when it happened. All three vehicles were towed from the scene and officers blocked off the area.
Police said that Codes Enforcement along with National Grid helped respond to the scene.
