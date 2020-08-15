Lucien’s Plaza sign falls on 3 cars

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — The storefront sign at Lucien’s Plaza came crashing down on three cars on Friday.

It happened around 1 p.m. along South Main Street by Wells Avenue West.

Nobody was injured when it happened. All three vehicles were towed from the scene and officers blocked off the area.

Police said that Codes Enforcement along with National Grid helped respond to the scene.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected