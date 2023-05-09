Ludacris to perform at the New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rapper and Fast & Furious franchise star, Ludacris, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, will “roll out” to the New York State Fair this summer.

Ludacris will perform at the Fair’s Chevrolet Music Series and take the Suburban Park Stage at 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 31.

Fans can catch him on the big screen in a few weeks as he will reprise his role as Tej in the Fast & Furious franchise’s newest film, Fast X, due out May 19.

Selling more than 24 million albums worldwide, Ludacris spent a solid 15 years at the top of the charts for hits including “Stand Up,” “Get Back,” “Money Maker” and “My Chick Bad.”

In recent years, Ludacris created the Netflix animated series Karma’s World, geared toward children ages 6 to 9 years old. The story follows a young Black girl who is finding her voice and using it to change the world.

“Ludacris has as much heart as he does star power, and we’re really lucky to be able to have him join us this summer,” said Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey. “We think fairgoers will be excited too! Recently, feedback from fairgoers has indicated to us that they’d like to see us book more rap artists, and we’re happy to deliver! When you think about music and pop culture going back to the early 2000s, Ludacris has been a part of so many moments.”

Ludacris’s performance this year will be his second time at The Fair, as he played to more than 30,000 people at Chevy Court in 2018.