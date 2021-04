Luke Bryan attends the premiere event for “American Idol” hosted by ABC at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on February 12, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Luke Bryan’s Proud to be Right Here Tour dates were released Friday and the tour kicks off in Syracuse.

There is nothing more gratifying about writing & recording music than getting to play it live. Let’s get back to doing what we live to do! #ProudToBeRightHereTour select dates are on sale now. Remaining dates will go on sale 4/30! Visit https://t.co/mX8pTSSY31 for more info. pic.twitter.com/Gofh1pQnGR — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) April 23, 2021

Bryan will be at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview on July 8, 2021.

According to the country star’s website, all-access pass pre-sales begin on Tuesday, April 27 at 8 a.m.

Caylee Hammack is the special guest for the Syracuse concert.