SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Although tiny, the amount of love and support that has come from Lumpi, a therapy Dachshund at Upstate Hospital, has been enormous.

On Wednesday, March 8, Upstate Medical University’s staff, volunteers and patients celebrated Lumpi’s retirement for his last decade of service.

14-year-old Lumpi, and his owner Anna Mayerhofer, spent about 530 hours, which translates to about 400 visits to the hospital.

Lumpi and Anna Mayerhofer.

“We are so very grateful that Anna chose Upstate to come and share Lumpi with us, and we are grateful that we got to spend the last ten years with him,” said Kristin Bruce, Director of Volunteer Services at Upstate Community Campus.

Mayerhofer was previously an art teacher with the West Genesee Schools, having worked in several different buildings throughout the district.

She got Lumpi from Buffalo, N.Y., and talked a bit about how his start was a little rocky.

Lumpi failed obedience school eight times, but his instructor told Mayerhofer to make sure that he became a therapy dog. Explaining to her that Lumpi thrived in those kinds of environments.

In his final attempt at obedience school, the heeding advice Mayerhofer was given paid off and changed the course of Lumpi’s life.

Mayerhofer added that Lumpi is a “trip and a half.”

The Dachshund was known for having followers within the hospital. He could never truly make it from point A to point B without some pets from those passing by.

Lumpi and Anna Mayerhofer walking to his retirement farewell.

He was a fan favorite.

Today, there were cookies with stickers of his face on them for guests, and a cereal box with “Lumpi-O’s” out for display.

However, this isn’t the first time the hospital has made treats for the special guy. In the past, they threw birthday parties for him and he even made an appearance on the transitional care unit’s Christmas card.

His arrival to his farewell this morning was proof of how many people love, and will miss him.

With only his leash visible at first, cheers began to erupt as Lumpi slowly appeared from around the corner, as he made his way waddling down the hallway at Upstate.

Dressing for the occasion, Lumpi was sporting a Hawaiian-style button-up, two leis, a straw hat and a pair of sunglasses.

He is known for a multitude of outfits. Mayerhofer said that his favorite hat is how cowboy one.

Lumpi’s service included working with patients of every age in almost every unit, from cancer units to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital to the pediatric and adolescent psychiatric unit.

And Lumpi quickly knew his way around.

“He would trot down the hall and he knew exactly which refrigerator had the meatballs in it, and he would stop there. Before anything else, like, ‘can I get one to go for the road?'” said Donna Sims, Recreational Therapist at Upstate Medical University.

Lauren Soldo and Katherine O’Hara, two volunteers with Upstate Medical University explained how when Lumpi and Mayerhofer enter a room, everyone immediately flocks to him, and then Mayerhofer receives her “hello’s” second.

At his farewell, there was an immediate line formed for people to go up and pet him, getting their final kisses in from him.

“One of the best things was the people here. The patients and the staff, I don’t know, maybe you don’t realize it, but everyone’s been so kind and loving,” said Mayerhofer.

Expressing that she has learned a lot from putting Lumpi through the animal assistance therapy program.

“I have no medical background whatsoever, so everything for me was serendipity,” she continued.

While Mayerhofer was expressing her appreciation for everyone who has been involved at the hospital, they were showing it back to her and her pooch.

Lumpi will be missed, and all of us at NewsChannel 9 wish him a happy retirement!