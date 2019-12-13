Lyft launching car rental service

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Lyft is launching a rental car service, aptly named Lyft Rentals. The ride-hailing company made the announcement on Thursday.
The service lets users rent vehicles for as long as two weeks. Prices can vary widely depending on day and time and can rise to as much as $149 a day on the weekend.
At first, the service will only be available in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay area. Lyft has been testing the program in those areas for a few months.
