SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office shared that an 18-year-old Lyncourt teen was charged after he stabbed his stepfather during an argument about using a car.

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office say that sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing around 1:25 a.m. on Wednesday at 312 Roxford Road South in Salina.

Shortly before arriving, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says that an 18-year-old man, later identified as Ahmire Brinson, fled from the house. Brinson was quickly located around the corner, at the intersection of Orwood Place and Pleasantview Avenue, and taken into custody.

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office say that Ahmire Brinson was charged with assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree after he allegedly stabbed his 45-year-old stepfather in the leg with a knife. The stepfather needed medical attention at a hospital, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says that an investigation revealed that the stabbing happened after an argument about the use of a car. Brinson is currently being held at the Onondaga County Justice Center and will be arraigned sometime on Wednesday morning.