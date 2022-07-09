SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – From country music to classic rock! Only one night after Morgan Wallen’s sold-out show at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Lynyrd Skynrd is bringing its “Big Wheels Keep On Turnin’ Tour” to Syracuse.

The concert, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., will also include special guest Don Felder.

Parking lots open at 4 p.m. and gates open at 5:30 p.m.

The Amphitheater is cashless, so concertgoers should bring credit/debit cards or have a payment option available on their smartphone.

Food and beverage options from Bull and Bear Roadhouse will be available on-site.

Lawn chairs are permitted at this concert.

Only clear bags may be brought into the venue. All bags will be thoroughly searched before you enter.

