LYONS FALLS, N.Y (WWTI) – A 25-year-old Lyons Falls man is facing multiple charges after an alleged domestic incident on Thursday, August 31.

Lewis County Sheriffs charged Mitchell Fruin with misdemeanor criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, third-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, and second-degree harassment.

The arrest comes from a physical altercation in the village of Lyons Falls after 8:10 p.m. Thursday evening.

Fruin was arraigned in the Town of New Bremen CAP Court and released with tickets answerable in the Town of Lyonsdale Court at a later date.