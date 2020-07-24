Lyons man arrested after allegedly trying to set fire to a home

LYONS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Town of Lyons man is facing arson charges after he allegedly tried to light a home on fire.

Jeffrey T. Campbell 32, of Lyons, was seen pouring gasoline on the stairwell of a home that was occupied by several people. Campbell then allegedly lit the gasoline on fire and left the scene.

As witnesses put out the fire, Campbell returned and poured more gasoline in the stairwell, lit it, then left the area again.

New York State Police and Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies located Campbell and took him into custody. He is facing charges of arson, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.