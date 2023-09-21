LYONS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jerome Testman, a 40-year-old Town of Lyons native, was arrested by New York State Police for allegedly robbing a Kwik Fill gas station in Lyons on Sept. 20.

NYSP arrived on scene around 1:30 a.m. and learned that Testman allegedly walked into the gas station and demanded money from the cash register.

State Police also say Testman told the cashier he was armed with a knife.

Testman was arrested several hours later and charged with Robbery in the First Degree (Class B Felony). He was processed and then taken to Wayne County Jail for CAP arraignment.