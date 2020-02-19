Lysander Youth Hockey Association reaches lease agreement with Lysander rink

LYSANDER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beginning June 1 of this year, the Lysander Youth Hockey Association will be able to take over the Lysander rink.
The two had spent months negotiating the lease.
The new lease means all proceeds from any rink rentals, bar and restaurant sales, sponsorship and fundraising support from the complex will go back to the association.
With big changes already in the works, the association plans to turn Rink 1 into a synthetic turf field, which will be available for year-round use.
