Lysander Youth Hockey Association to manage Ice Arena; have big plans for the facility

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Lysander Youth Hockey Association (LYHA) has just inked a 10-year lease deal with a 30-year option to manage the Lysander Ice Arena.

The agreement with Home Ice Inc. of Rochester takes effect on June 1 and means LYHA will be leasing the complex in its entirety.

All proceeds from any rink rentals, bar and restaurant sales, sponsorships, and fundraising support from the complex, will all go back to the association.

In turn, LYHA will reinvest all proceeds back into the complex operations.

Association Board Member Charla Roth tells NewsChannel 9, “I think it’s an excellent opportunity for us as an association, for the community, that we’re going to be bringing back this ice rink to it’s glory days.”

As soon as the deal is official, June 1, Roth says they’ll melt the ice on Rink 2, make necessary repairs, paint, put on new decals, fix the boards and then a week later put ice back down.

The cost of fixing up and putting ice back down on Rink 1, which has been without ice since September, she says is just too costly. Instead, they’ll install synthetic turf on Rink 1.

“I think the two rink model worked for many years, however with the existing climate there is a huge demand for synthetic turf with our environment that we live in in Central New York, so we took that as an opportunity to change the model,” Roth explains.

The owner, Home Ice Inc. of Rochester, will be investing a lot of the money needed for rink repairs, the turf and fixing up the bathroom and locker rooms.

The LYHA is and will remain, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization which will enable them to expand opportunities for even more fundraising and sponsorship support.

The lease also provides them the right of first refusal if the owner wants to sell the property. If they elect not to purchase, their lease rights remain, even if the arena is sold or foreclosed upon by the owner’s lender.

They will be rebranding the facility to better reflect what will be happening there, and are still working out details on the new name.

The group will hold a fundraiser at the facility on April 25 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will be an open skate for the entire community and will feature raffles and more.

