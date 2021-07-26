Macedonian Ethnic Festival returns to bring food, wine, music to Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 19th Annual Macedonian Ethnic Festival will kick off on Friday August 6 and run through the weekend presented by the St. George Macedonian Orthodox Church.

The festival will highlight Macedonian cuisine, wine, music and traditions. Parking and admission is free. There will be outdoor seating for those attending, and people are encouraged to explore church tours as well as food and wine tastings.

The festival will take place at the St. George Macedonian Orthodox Church located on 5083 Onondaga Road in Syracuse. Dates and times can be found below.

Friday, August 6 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, August 7 from 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 8 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.