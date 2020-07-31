Macedonian Festival To-Go in 2020

An annual event in Central New York is taking a “to go” approach for this year’s festivities. The Macedonian Festival will share some of their most popular dishes for pickup only.
The more than 200 families that makeup the Macedonian culture within the Central New York community want to ensure that their tradition continues, despite the pandemic.
The festival runs Friday, July 31st from 4 to 8pm and Saturday, August 1st from 12 to 8pm. For a complete list of guidelines and instructions, visit StGeorgeMOC.com
