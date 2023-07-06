AURORA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Attention all MacKenzie-Childs fans, if you’re looking to redesign this summer and were waiting for the perfect moment, the time is now.

MacKenzie-Childs is bringing back its annual Barn Sale for four days starting on July 20 and ending July 24, both in-store and virtually online, with discounts of up to 60 percent off.

The MacKenzie-Childs tea kettle is expected to be just as popular this year as last year, as it was the most sought-after item among shoppers in 2022.

“We are thrilled to offer our valued customers, new and loyal, the chance to find incredible items at amazing prices, all from the comfort of their own homes,” said John Ling, CEO of MacKenzie-Childs. “Whether you’re a seasoned collector or just starting your MacKenzie-Childs journey, this sale is not to be missed.”

According to MacKenzie-Childs, loyalty members can also expect additional benefits like complimentary shipping and points accumulation.

For real-time sale updates and details, customers can follow the MacKenzie-Childs Instagram and Facebook page, as well as sign up for email and SMS notifications for additional updates and highlights.

If you miss the Barn Sale, there will be another chance to explore and buy MacKenzie-Childs products at the second annual MacKenzie-Childs Artisan Craft Festival held on the grounds of its farm in Aurora, New York on 3260 State Route 90 from September 29 to October 1.

“We’re beyond excited to host another juried Artisan Craft Festival this year,” said Rebecca Proctor, Chief Brand Officer and Creative Director of MacKenzie-Childs. “Last September, over 150 artisans exhibited their incredible handmade products on our farm and the range of talent was so inspiring. MacKenzie-Childs places a high value on creations made by hand and we can’t wait to expand on this again this Fall with even more artists and more visitors. This is a unique event for this part of New York at the most extraordinary time of year while the seasons are changing.”

The Artisan Craft Festival will also hold MacKenzie-Child’s first-ever tent sale at the festival this year as well.