AURORA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s time to go shopping! MacKenzie-Childs has announced they are hosting its second annual Artisan Craft Festival at its HQ from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.

At the festival, there will be a chance to explore and buy MacKenzie-Childs products all weekend long held at the grounds of its farm in Aurora, NY, on 3260 State Route 90.

“We’re beyond excited to host another juried Artisan Craft Festival this year,” said Rebecca Proctor, chief brand officer and creative director of MacKenzie-Childs. “Last September, over 150 artisans exhibited their incredible handmade products on our farm, and the range of talent was so inspiring. MacKenzie-Childs places a high value on creations made by hand, and we can’t wait to expand on this again this fall with even more artists and more visitors. This is a unique event for this part of New York at the most extraordinary time of year while the seasons are changing.”

In addition to the Artisan Craft Festival, MacKenzie-Childs is hosting its first-ever tent sale with thousands of discounted items.

The brand will also be offering ticketed hands-on experiences and demonstrations from artisans, which are expected to draw hundreds of participants. Advance tickets for sessions can be reserved and purchased here.

“Look forward to immersing yourself in the world of art, home, and all things made by hand, as the craftsmanship and creativity of more than 150 inspired is celebrated. These talented individuals will showcase their one-of-a-kind handmade creations, representing a diverse range of disciplines, including Apparel & Accessories, Artisan Food & Drink, Bar & Kitchen, Ceramics, Fine Art, Home Goods & Furniture, Jewelry, Kids, Pets & Outdoor, and Stationery,” stated MacKenzie-Childs.

Aside from the artisan booths, the festival will have entertainment and activities with live music, various food trucks, Farmhouse tours, and more.

While most vendors will accept card payments, it is recommended guests be prepared for both cash and card options, as some artisans may prefer cash. All sales made at the festival are final.