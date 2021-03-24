MacKenzie-Childs sale begins Thursday

AURORA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After going virtual last summer, MacKenzie-Childs is opening their campus in Aurora to bargain hunters and fans of their famously checkered designs for a huge sale.

The shop, located on State Route 90, is converting their store into an outlet to host an in-person sale that will begin Thursday, March 25 and run until April 11 or until they are sold out of inventory.

For this event, lines can form no earlier than 8 a.m. and due to COVID-19 precautions, no more than 200 people can be in line at a time. Masks will also be necessary for shoppers.