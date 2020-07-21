MacKenzie-Childs Barn Sale going virtual for 2020

AURORA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An annual tradition for bargain hunters, the MacKenzie-Childs Barn Sale will be online this year because of COVID-19 crowd restrictions.
The company announced the change to the event on its Facebook page on Tuesday.
Fans of the checks can shop comfortably from the safety of their homes.
MacKenzie-Childs is planning deeper discounts and giveaways for this year’s event.
Keep up-to-date with all that the Barn Sale has to offer by visiting their website Mackenzie-Childs.com
