MacKenzie-Childs Barn Sale going virtual for 2020

AURORA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An annual tradition for bargain hunters, the MacKenzie-Childs Barn Sale will be online this year because of COVID-19 crowd restrictions.

The company announced the change to the event on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

Fans of the checks can shop comfortably from the safety of their homes.

MacKenzie-Childs is planning deeper discounts and giveaways for this year’s event.

Keep up-to-date with all that the Barn Sale has to offer by visiting their website Mackenzie-Childs.com