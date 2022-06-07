(WSYR-TV) — The famed MacKenzie-Childs brand is hosting its first ‘Warehouse Sale’ since 2019 on Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18 in Union Springs.

“The sale inventory is a mixture of ‘as-is’ products, including overstock and quality seconds. The sale also includes furniture, rugs, seasonal products, enamelware, and more. Plus, shoppers can take an additional 20% off a total purchase at The Outlet store location in Aurora with proof of a warehouse sale receipt,” a company press release noted.

MacKenzie-Childs says masks are strongly encouraged and no shipping will be available. So, shoppers must shop in-person. They will accept cash and credit cards, but no checks or MacKenzie-Childs gift cards.

The company, who appeared on Bridge Street in April, announced that 150 hand-selected artisans will attend the first MacKenzie-Childs Artisan Craft Festival. It will be held the weekend of September 30 to October 2 on the grounds of the company’s farm in Aurora, in the heart of the Finger Lakes.