MacKenzie-Childs store in Aurora transforming into full-time outlet

AURORA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The MacKenzie-Childs store in Aurora, New York is transforming into a full-time outlet beginning May 1.

The new outlet will feature a wide array of items that include historic retired patterns, prints, and one-of-a-kind hand-crafted products that boast the iconic MacKenzie-Childs designs at up to 70% off.

The Outlet Grand Opening event, taking place on May 1st, will feature a ribbon-cutting event at 10 a.m. including bagpipes and a food truck from Verno on the Roll. The Outlet will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.