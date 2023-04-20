UNION SPRINGS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the best time of the year if you’re a MacKenzie-Childs fan or collector, as the 2023 Warehouse Sale begins this weekend from April 21 to the 23.

The sale will be hosted in Union Springs at 107 Salem Street starting Friday, April 21 at 8:00 a.m. The sale hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

For those who want to get first dibs, the line begins no sooner than 7:00 a.m. each day. Any abandoned personal items left in the line area are considered abandoned and will be discarded.

According to MacKenzie-Childs’s website, the Warehouse Sale inventory is a mix of first-quality overstock with up to 70% off 1000s of styles. They strongly recommend that shoppers inspect their purchases carefully for possible defects as all sales are final and items cannot be returned.

All sales are final at the Warehouse Sale and purchases are not applicable to the MacKenzie-Childs trulyMC loyalty program, which means trulyMC loyalty rewards can’t be redeemed at the Warehouse Sale.

Cash and credit cards are accepted at the sale and no personal checks or MacKenzie-Childs gift cards can be accepted.

Bags and shopping carts will be provided to shoppers, however, they encourage you to bring your own cart, wagon, and/or reusable shopping bags to use while shopping

For those worried about missing out on special products, MacKenzie-Childs says products will be restocked continually throughout the sale.

If you miss the Warehouse Sale, there will be another chance to explore and buy MacKenzie-Childs products at the second annual MacKenzie-Childs Artisan Craft Festival held on the grounds of its farm in Aurora, New York on 3260 State Route 90 from September 29 to October 1.

“We’re beyond excited to host another juried Artisan Craft Festival this year,” said Rebecca Proctor, Chief Brand Officer and Creative Director of MacKenzie-Childs. “Last September, over 150 artisans exhibited their incredible handmade products on our farm and the range of talent was so inspiring. MacKenzie-Childs places a high value on creations made by hand and we can’t wait to expand on this again this Fall with even more artists and more visitors. This is a unique event for this part of New York at the most extraordinary time of year while the seasons are changing.”

The Artisan Craft Festival will also hold MacKenzie-Child’s first-ever tent sale at the festival this year.

Interested artisans can apply to the festival here. Applications close on Monday, April 24, and the application fee is $25. Artists may apply under a maximum of three categories and applicants will be notified of their status on May 10. If chosen, artisans will be required to purchase a 10×10 booth.