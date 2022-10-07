SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Manufacturers Association of Central New York and Partners for Education & Business, Inc. kicked off their celebration of Manufacturing Day on October 7 with student tours at manufacturing companies throughout Central New York.

Friday, students from the Syracuse Institute of Technology toured the Westrock factory, spoke with workers and got a taste of how the facility operated.

MACNY Workforce Development Specialist Emily Langan said it is all part of an initiative to start recruiting for manufacturing jobs as early as possible.

“We are trying to start as young as possible,” she said, “Even in middle school, just thinking about stem careers in general because there are so many opportunities that exist right here in Central New York.”

“How many times have you driven past Westrock and you never knew what was going on inside?” she added.

Langan said it is important to show younger kids that working in a factory isn’t solely working on an assembly line as many might think.

“This is really advanced and there’s a lot of robots and automation,” she said, “So getting students to see that and see all the different pieces they can get involved with.”

One of those students, Phillip Chavers, was impressed with what he saw and even said it gave him a new perspective on how to approach his future career.

“Taking High School seriously,” he said, “Actually. Because I can see by taking high school seriously, I see what this can actually lead to things like this. You know what I mean? And this seems really cool.”

“I’m very hands-on and physical,” Chavers said, “So I like being physically active, personally don’t like being behind computers, but say I came here and I’ll fix some things up. I can do something like that.”