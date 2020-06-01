Macy’s in Destiny USA opens for in-store shopping

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Macy’s announced it’s opening its doors to in-person shopping at their Destiny USA location.

In-store safety measures include frequent cleaning in heavily trafficked areas and hard surfaces, social distancing guidelines will be implemented, and hand sanitizer stations will be installed.

Macy’s is also asking visitors to wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Workers will be wearing masks and conduction wellness checks before employees begin work.

Curbside pick-up is also still available.

“We are ready to welcome our customers back to Macy’s stores in the Central New York community,” said Marc Mastronardi, chief stores officer at Macy’s. “We’re introducing new precautions to keep your family and ours safe and are now offering curbside pick-up to make getting what you want quick and easy. Our teams have come together and supported each other and our communities throughout this challenging time, and we look forward to safely serving our customers whenever they are ready to shop.”

While Destiny USA remains closed, Governor Andrew Cuomo has allowed stores to open in Phase Two if they have an outdoor entrance.