Madison Bouckville Antique Week canceled due to COVID-19

BOUCKVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York’s largest antiques and collectibles show has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Madison-Bouckville Promotions Board of Directors announced Wednesday that after discussions with multiple local and state officials, it was determined the “Antique Week” event would be unsafe.

The Madison-Bouckville “Antiques Week” event brings together thousands in search of a deal every year.

The event was originally scheduled for August 10 to August 16.

In a statement, the Board of Directors said, “Covid-19 has had a devastating effect on all of our lives in recent months. With much hope and optimism we have watched the statistics and predictions and at this point feel that proceeding with the show may possibly endanger participants, dealers, and even members of our own community. We apologize for any disappointment or hardship this decision has made for you and we ask that you put Madison Bouckville Antique Week on your 2021 schedule.”

The 2021 Madison-Bouckville “Antique Week” is scheduled for August 16 to August 22, 2021.

Antique shops and most businesses in the Madison-Bouckville area are open for business, adhering to NYS reopening guidelines.