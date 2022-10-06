WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Members of the Madison County Bar Association accepted the resignation of Bradley Moses on Monday, October 3.

Moses was President of the association and it was a unanimous vote of those who were in attendance to accept his resignation.

Furthermore, after discussions and motions, members of the association voted by a majority to condemn Moses’s actions after he lost his job as an assistant district attorney in Madison County as a result of the alleged drug overdose in August.

The association says due to those alleged actions, they believe Moses is unfit to serve as Madison County Judge.