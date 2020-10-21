Madison Co. clerk speaks more about what you can expect from the DMV

(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 spoke with Madison County Clerk Mike Keville on Wednesday about what to expect from the DMV.
Click the player above to watch the full interview.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Republicans say Democrats planning to pack the Supreme Court
- Florida senator leading effort to limit SCOTUS justices while Democrat says court packing won’t happen
- WATCH: A little clearing with areas of fog developing tonight
- Westhill High School student tests positive, school switching to online learning
- Virginia Veteran has winning encounter with Prince Harry at Invictus Games, and the picture to prove it
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App