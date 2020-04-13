Madison Co. Health Department: Possible COVID-19 exposure at Oneida Walmart

WAMPSVILLE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department says a person who tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Oneida Walmart on April 8.

Department officials said if you were in the store after 5 p.m. on that date you should monitor yourself for symptoms.

After conducting an investigation to identify all close contacts of the individual, it was determined this person visited Walmart on the evening of April 8. Anyone who visited the store during the identified time frame should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 until April 22. Those symptoms include fever, cough and/or difficulty breathing. If symptoms develop, please stay home and contact your doctor for guidance on testing. In an emergency, please call 911. Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst

The health director added that people should not go out without a face mask, and limit their trips out of their homes except to shop for essentials.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9