Madison Co. holding COVID testing clinics on Thursdays through March

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department (MCDOH) is continuing its COVID-19 testing clinics on Thursdays through March.

In cooperation with SUNY Upstate Medical University, the MCDOH is offering free COVID-19 nasopharyngeal diagnostic tests by appointment. Clinics are done walk-thru style inside the Madison County Office Building’s Main Lobby (DMV building), located at 138 North Court Street in Wampsville.

Thursday, February 18, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Anyone who would like to be tested should call 315-464-2582 select option 2 to set up an appointment. High call volumes may result in long hold times. Note if you leave a message for a call back, calls-backs may take several weeks, so please stay on the line to make an appointment.

This clinic is open to individuals who are both symptomatic as well as asymptomatic.

If you are being tested for COVID-19, have tested positive for COVID-19, or you were in close contact with someone who tested positive please review this guidance from the Madison County Health Department.

The MCDOH would like to remind everyone to stay home if you have symptoms of illness and go back to the basics and continue to limit how much you go out in public. If you do go out, please remember the 3 W’s – wear a cloth face covering, watch your social distancing, and wash your hands. Even as people begin to get vaccinated COVID-19 is still in our community and we must all work together to limit the spread and protect each other.

For more information, visit the Madison County Health Department website at www.healthymadisoncounty.org.