Madison Co. hosts mobile Hepatitis A Vaccination clinics after employee tests positive at Oneida business

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department is taking a Hepatitis A Vaccination clinic on the road after an employee at an Oneida business tests positive.

Hepatitis A is a virus that causes inflammation of the liver. It is spread through food and water and close personal contact with someone who has the virus.

The employee worked at the Taco Bell at 1038 Glenwood Avenue in Oneida while infectious and may have exposed people who consumed food or drink from the restaurant from June 23 to July 3.

The Health Department is advising anyone who consumed food prepared at the Taco Bell on the following dates and times to get a Hepatitis A vaccine within 14 days of the exposure.

June 23 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

June 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 25 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The time period for a preventative vaccine has past for anyone who may have been exposed during the above times. The Health Department advises anyone who may have been affected to monitor themselves for symptoms.

Symptoms of Hepatitis A include yellow skin or eyes, lack of appetite, upset stomach, vomiting, fever, dark urine or light-colored stools, joint pain, diarrhea, or fatigue.

Symptoms commonly appear within 28 days of exposure, however, symptoms can take as long as 50 days to appear. If you have any of these symptoms, contact your doctor.

For anyone exposed during the times listed below, you are still able to receive the Hepatitis A vaccine.

June 26 from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. Need vaccination by July 10



June 30 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Need vaccination by July 14



July 1 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Need vaccination by July 15



July 3 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Need vaccination by July 17



The Madison County Health Department is holding several vaccination clinics at the Oneida High School on Seneca Street in Oneida. Clinics will be held by appointment-only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily on Friday, July 10, Saturday, July 11, and Monday July 13. Face coverings are required.

To make an appointment online visit http://www.health.ny.gov/Go2Clinic/27.

If you have any questions or are unable to register online, you can call 315-366-2361 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.