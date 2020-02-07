Live Now
Chase for the Championship
Closings
There are currently 11 active closings. Click for more details.

Madison Co. man arrested, accused of having child porn

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Canastota man has been faced with child pornography charges.

State Police arrested William Lewis, 67, and charged him with two counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child.

This came after a joint investigation with the Midstate Child Exploitation Task Force.

Lewis has been accused of having child porn on his Samsung tablet.

He has been issued an appearance ticket and is due in Lincoln Town Court later this month.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected