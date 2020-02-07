Madison Co. man arrested, accused of having child porn

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Canastota man has been faced with child pornography charges.
State Police arrested William Lewis, 67, and charged him with two counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child.
This came after a joint investigation with the Midstate Child Exploitation Task Force.
Lewis has been accused of having child porn on his Samsung tablet.
He has been issued an appearance ticket and is due in Lincoln Town Court later this month.
