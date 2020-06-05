Madison Co. plans on opening some offices to the public, but by appointment only

WAMPSVILLE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Madison County officials announced that beginning on Monday some Madison County offices will reopen to the public.

But, the offices that do reopen will do so by appointment only.

The county reports that on Monday more employees will be returning to work at the county’s offices in Wampsville and resuming additional services.

However, many employees are still working from home so not all services will be back to normal.

Click here to see a complete list of what will reopen and how to make appointments.

