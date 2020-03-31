(WSYR-TV) — Madison County officials have reported the second death from COVID-19 in the county.
No other details have been released as of Tuesday afternoon.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Madison Co. reports 2nd coronavirus death
- Obamacare lawsuit moves forward as newly unemployed apply
- Coronavirus response: Trump admin makes health care changes to address patient surge
- Tops will temporarily not enforce statewide plastic bag ban
- Celebrating a Sweet 16 birthday party from a distance
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App