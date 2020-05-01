Madison Co. says spike in cases is due to nursing home staff and residents, employees at Green Empire Farms

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County officials said they have seen a nearly five fold increase in COVID-19 cases over the past week and they point to a couple of reasons for that increase.

First, they have had a number of cases in both staff and residents at the Grand Nursing Facility in Chittenango. They are working with the state health department to address this, including limiting further exposure to those at the facility.

Several workers have also tested positive at the Green Empire Farms greenhouses. Health officials spoke about the measures being taken by Green Empire Farms.

Social distancing, providing masks, taking employees temperatures when they arrive to work and other safety and health protocols. Eric Faisst — Madison County Health Director

The health director added that workers who are positive and those who came in contact with those workers are being isolated and quarantined to limit further spread.