Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Madison Co. says spike in cases is due to nursing home staff and residents, employees at Green Empire Farms

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County officials said they have seen a nearly five fold increase in COVID-19 cases over the past week and they point to a couple of reasons for that increase.

First, they have had a number of cases in both staff and residents at the Grand Nursing Facility in Chittenango. They are working with the state health department to address this, including limiting further exposure to those at the facility.

Several workers have also tested positive at the Green Empire Farms greenhouses. Health officials spoke about the measures being taken by Green Empire Farms.

Social distancing, providing masks, taking employees temperatures when they arrive to work and other safety and health protocols.

Eric Faisst — Madison County Health Director

The health director added that workers who are positive and those who came in contact with those workers are being isolated and quarantined to limit further spread.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected