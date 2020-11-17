Madison Co. Sheriff won’t be ‘counting turkey eaters’ on Thanksgiving

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Sheriff says he won’t be telling deputies to look for houses of more than 10 people on Thanksgiving.
Sheriff Todd Hood wrote on Facebook: “There is no need to hide cars and sneak around during your attempt to gather with family. We are not going to exhaust our limited resources obtaining search warrants and counting the turkey eaters in your house.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a limit on household gatherings. It is capped at 10 people.
In Onondaga County, the sheriff’s office appears to be in line with Madison County.
NewsChannel 9 reached out to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office to see if there would be any added enforcement on Thanksgiving.
Sergeant Jon Seeber said: “We have no reason to have a detail on Thanksgiving or any other day.”
