Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public comment on police reform

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County Sheriff’s Office wants to hear from residents as they draft the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative plan.
In June, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order that requires each local government in New York State to adopt a policing reform plan by April 1, 2021.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has put together a committee to help draft a plan.
Now, the sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s opinion on police reform.
The comments will help the sheriff’s office and the committee with drafting their plan.
To submit a comment, click here or mail in your comments to:
Madison County Board of Supervisors
138 N. Court St.
PO Box 635
Wampsville, NY 13163
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office prides itself on being one of 150 police agencies in New York State accredited by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services. Accreditation provides a formal recognition that we here in Madison County meet or exceed general expectations in all operations [training, fiscal management, personnel practices, policies, etc.] and acknowledges the implementation of policies that are conceptually sound and operationally effective.Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood
For more information, click here.
