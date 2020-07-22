Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office honoring 2 deputies who saved a man’s life

TOWN OF SMITHFIELD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is honoring two deputies for saving a man who was pinned under a tractor.

On July 6, Deputies Ladd and Marriott responded to Oxbow Road in the Town of Smithfield where they found the man pinned beneath a lawn tractor in the Oneida Creek.

Ladd was able to life the lawn tractor off the victim while Marriott supported the victim’s upper body and head.

The man said he was mowing when his tractor slid down the embankment and rolled into the creek trapping him for 30 to 45 minutes before deputies arrived.

The man only had minor injuries.