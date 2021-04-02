Madison Co. shifting its health focus to COVID-19 vaccinations

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County leaders held a Facebook Live briefing Friday and announced the health department is shifting its focus to providing COVID-19 vaccinations.

“For over a year now, we’ve been asking our residents to wear a mask, to wash their hands, and to do social distancing. And we’re still asking you to continue doing those things. But now it’s time to look forward. To look to a time where we don’t have to wear these masks anymore. Where we can gather together with our friends and family without fear of spreading a disease. And getting vaccinated will be a way to make that happen,” said Madison County Director of Public Health Eric Faisst.

Madison County says it has vaccinated more than 26,000 residents with at least one dose of the vaccine. That’s roughly 36% of the population. The health department’s goal is to get at least 65% vaccinated.

Madison County released its April schedule for vaccine clinics. Its first drive-thru clinic is Saturday at the Madison County Government complex in Wampsville. There are plenty of appointments available. To make an appointment visit https://www.madisoncounty.ny.gov/2675/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information.