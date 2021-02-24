Madison Co. to open appointments for COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday at 3 p.m.

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County Department of Health (MCDOH) is opening appointments for COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday at 3 p.m. for a clinic to be held on Friday at SUNY Morrisville.

MCDOH is currently vaccinating essential workers and those with comorbidities eligible in phase 1B.

Madison County requires ID from your workplace if you are being vaccinated as an essential worker or, if you are being vaccinated because of a comorbidity, a note from your doctor on your doctor’s letter head. A paper copy of this will need to be provided at your appointment.

Those who are 65 years or older and would prefer to schedule an appointment over the phone can do so by calling Madison County’s Office of the Aging or the Madison County COVID-19 hotline.

For more information, visit the Madison County Health Department website at www.healthymadisoncounty.org or call the Madison County COVID-19 Hotline at 315-366-2770.