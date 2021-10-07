Madison County aims to increase the number of vaccinated pregnant women

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Pregnant women in Madison County and those who are considering pregnancy are now being strongly encouraged to get their COVID-19 vaccination by the county health department.

Pregnant women are at great risk of severe infection from COVID-19, according to the CDC.

As a result, the MCDOH has announced pop-up clinics to increase the number of pregnant women getting vaccinated.

Janssen (J&J) COVID-19 Single Dose Vaccine Clinics for ages 18 years and older

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 12:00 to 4:00 PM – Walk-in or schedule an appointment

Roadside Tavern, West Eaton – Gettin’ my shot & my wings! 2712 Eagleville Rd, West Eaton Get vaccinated at this clinic and get a coupon for 10 free wings at Roadside Tavern!

Tuesday, October 19, 2021 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM Smithfield Community Center – Walk-in or schedule an appointment 5255 Pleasant Valley Rd, Peterboro



The Health Department is also holding Pfizer COVID-19 1st Dose Clinics for ages 12 years and older and 1st Dose Moderna Vaccine Clinics for ages 18 years and older. There are also Pfizer Booster clinics for those who are eligible.

Booster vaccinations are not currently approved for the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines. COVID-19 vaccination clinics are open to both walk-ins and appointments.

Appointments can be made at https://www.madisoncounty.ny.gov/2675/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information or call 315-366-2770 for additional dates.