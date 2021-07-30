Madison County announces August vaccine clinics

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Department of Health announced vaccine clinic dates for the month of August on Friday.
County officials said over 73% of the adult population in Madison County has at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Clinics for 18 years of age and older:
- Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM
- Madison County Health Department in Wampsville
- Vaccine: Moderna
Clinics for 12 years of age and older:
- Monday, August 9, 2021 from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Madison County Health Department in Wampsville
- Vaccine: Pfizer
- Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM
- Northside Shopping Center in City of Oneida
- Vaccine: Pfizer
- Tuesday, August 24, 2021 from 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM
- Madison County Health Department in Wampsville
- Vaccine: Pfizer