Madison County announces August vaccine clinics

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Department of Health announced vaccine clinic dates for the month of August on Friday.

County officials said over 73% of the adult population in Madison County has at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Clinics for 18 years of age and older:

  • Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM
    • Madison County Health Department in Wampsville
    • Vaccine: Moderna

Clinics for 12 years of age and older:

  • Monday, August 9, 2021 from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
    • Madison County Health Department in Wampsville
    • Vaccine: Pfizer
  • Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM
    • Northside Shopping Center in City of Oneida
    • Vaccine: Pfizer
  • Tuesday, August 24, 2021 from 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM
    • Madison County Health Department in Wampsville
    • Vaccine: Pfizer

