Madison County announces August vaccine clinics

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Department of Health announced vaccine clinic dates for the month of August on Friday.

County officials said over 73% of the adult population in Madison County has at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Clinics for 18 years of age and older:

Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM Madison County Health Department in Wampsville Vaccine: Moderna



Clinics for 12 years of age and older: