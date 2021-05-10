Madison County announces Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic following CDC and FDA go-ahead to resume use

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County has announced another vaccine clinic following CDC and FDA recommendation to resume Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution.

After reports of serious but rare blood clots that occurred in patients after taking the J&J vaccine, it was determined that the cases reported were almost exclusively women under the age of 50 that were affected adversely. More information on the vaccine can be found on the CDC site.

People who receive the J&J vaccine to monitor themselves, and if they develop severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination they should contact their doctor. Those who do not have a doctor are advised to contact the Madison County Public Health Department at 315-366-2361. For more severe symptoms, call 911.



The clinic will be held on May 20 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Northside Shopping Center in the City of Oneida. Book an appointment on the Madison County Health Department website.