Madison County apologizes for cancelled COVID-19 vaccine clinic

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9/Localsyr.com heard from viewers Tuesday that appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday in Madison County were cancelled.

The Madison County Health Department says they were forced to cancel the January 13 clinic in Chittenango after the expected vaccine shipment was cancelled. A spokesperson for the county says that when additional vaccine arrives those people with cancelled appointments will be notified when it is available.

The county says unfortunately those people will have to register online for another appointment.

In the future, the county says, it will not book appointments until the vaccine has arrived in the county.

